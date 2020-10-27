Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Set for Virtual David Bowie Tribute ‘Just for One Day’

David Bowie’s pianist, Mike Garson, is spearheading a virtual tribute to the late musician, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!, which will air on the idol’s birthday, January 8th, 2021, and feature performances from Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, and more.

The lineup of guests also includes Perry Farrell, Joe Elliott, Gavin Rossdale, actor Gary Oldman, Macy Gray, Ian Astbury, Lizzy Hale, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover, Lena Hall, and Judith Hill. Anchoring the show will be an all-star band of musicians who played with Bowie over the course of his career, from his 1969 self-titled album through his final record, Blackstar.

The alumni band will boast Bowie’s long-time producer, Tony Visconti, as well as members of his final touring band, Garson, Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard, and Catherine Russell. Other Bowie vets set to join include Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, and Charlie Sexton.

“What we’re planning is an amazing show with the most talented musicians from every period of David’s career, as well as phenomenal artists from many different genres,” Garson said in a statement. “We’ll hear different interpretations of David’s songs; some with totally new arrangements that have never been heard before.”

Tickets for the Just For One Day livestream are on sale now, with $20 early-bird prices available through November 1st. Various VIP ticket bundles are also available, which will come with special merch and additional bonuses, like access to private rehearsals, a pre-show soundcheck, and an after-show Q&A with members of the band.

Garson is helming the show with producers Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown, as well Rolling Live Studios. The livestream will take place on what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday, while it will also mark the 5th anniversary of his death, January 10th, 2016.