Hear David Bowie’s Previously Unreleased ‘Starman (Top Of The Pops Version – 2022 Mix)’

Track celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

Parlophone Records has released a new version of David Bowie’s “Starman” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the singer’s seminal album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. The previously unreleased track, “Starman (Top Of The Pops Version – 2022 Mix),” was recorded during his iconic appearance on Top Of The Pops and remixed this year.

The Top Of The Pops broadcast recording, taken from the BBC’s master, was first released on the “Starman” 7″ pic disc in 2012. In 1972, the Musicians Union rules stated that to appear on Top Of The Pops, the artist must re-record their track and sing live over the top.

The new version of “Starman” features the backing track and the backing vocals, featuring a one-off Bowie ad-lib “Hey Brown Cow,” recorded for the show and adds the lead vocals from the album version, recorded at Trident Studios. The 2022 mix was created by Ziggy Stardust co-producer Ken Scott from the multi-tracks earlier this year.

Along with the track, Parlophone will unveil a reissue of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars as a limited edition 50th anniversary half-speed mastered LP and a picture disc featuring the same master and a replica promotional poster for the album. The LP was cut on a customized late Neumann VMS80 lathe with fully recapped electronics from 192kHz restored masters of the original Trident Studios master tapes, with no additional processing on transfer. The half speed was cut by John Webber at AIR Studios.

Bowie is also the subject of an upcoming documentary, Moonage Daydream, from director Brett Morgen. Set for release in September, it is the film about David Bowie to be sanctioned by the artist’s estate and mines five decades worth of material from Bowie’s archives, from exclusive drawings, recordings, and films to journals, personal footage, and unseen performances.

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars Tracklist:

SIDE ONE
1. Five Years
2. Soul Love
3. Moonage Daydream
4. Starman
5. It Ain’t Easy

SIDE TWO
1. Lady Stardust
2. Star
3. Hang On To Yourself
4. Ziggy Stardust
5. Suffragette City
6. Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide

