David Bowie’s ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ Live Album Set for Streaming Release

An unreleased David Bowie concert recording from 1995 will debut on streaming services July 3rd with the release of Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95).

The live LP — recorded at Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheater on October 13th, 1995 — captures the late icon midway through his tour in support of 1995’s Outside. The gig’s set list leans heavily on that Brian Eno co-produced album, with tracks like “The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty),” “I Have Not Been to Oxford Town,” “I’m Deranged,” and “The Hearts Filthy Lesson.”

The concert also finds Bowie delivering updated takes on classics like “Teenage Wildlife,” “The Man Who Sold the World,” and “Andy Warhol.” The digital album features a front cover image photographed by Bowie’s wife Iman.

In addition to the Starplex Amphitheater show, a pair of songs from a Birmingham, England, concert from December 13th, 1995 — “Moonage Daydream” and “Under Pressure” — will also be included on Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95). Both tracks previously appeared as B sides on the “Hallo Spaceboy” single, but make their streaming debut with this release.

The Bowie estate most recently explored the singer’s Earthling-era live recordings with the LiveandWell.com set.

Ouvrez Le Chien Track List

Look Back in Anger

The Hearts Filthy Lesson

The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)

I Have Not Been to Oxford Town

Outside

Andy Warhol

Breaking Glass

The Man Who Sold the World

We Prick You

I’m Deranged

Joe the Lion

Nite Flights

Under Pressure

Teenage Wildlife

Recorded live at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas, October 13th, 1995.

Moonage Daydream*

Under Pressure*

*Recorded live at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, England, December 13th, 1995.