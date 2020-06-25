David Bowie’s ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ Live Album Set for Streaming Release

An unreleased David Bowie concert recording from 1995 will debut on streaming services July 3rd with the release of Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95).
The live LP — recorded at Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheater on October 13th, 1995 — captures the late icon midway through his tour in support of 1995’s Outside. The gig’s set list leans heavily on that Brian Eno co-produced album, with tracks like “The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty),” “I Have Not Been to Oxford Town,” “I’m Deranged,” and “The Hearts Filthy Lesson.”
The concert also finds Bowie delivering updated takes on classics like “Teenage Wildlife,” “The Man Who Sold the World,” and “Andy Warhol.” The digital album features a front cover image photographed by Bowie’s wife Iman.
In addition to the Starplex Amphitheater show, a pair of songs from a Birmingham, England, concert from December 13th, 1995 — “Moonage Daydream” and “Under Pressure” — will also be included on Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95). Both tracks previously appeared as B sides on the “Hallo Spaceboy” single, but make their streaming debut with this release.
The Bowie estate most recently explored the singer’s Earthling-era live recordings with the LiveandWell.com set.
OUVREZ LE CHIEN was recorded live at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas, 13th October, 1995, during the US leg of the Outside Tour. The phrase OUVREZ LE CHIEN (translating from the French to "OPEN THE DOG"), originally appeared in the song All The Madmen from The Man Who Sold The World (which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year), albeit without the z. Bowie also used the phrase for his 1993 song Buddha Of Suburbia, once again spelling "ouvre" without a Z. The Z was added when the phrase and its English translation were prominently featured in the stage set of the 1995 Outside Tour.
Ouvrez Le Chien Track List
Look Back in Anger
The Hearts Filthy Lesson
The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)
I Have Not Been to Oxford Town
Outside
Andy Warhol
Breaking Glass
The Man Who Sold the World
We Prick You
I’m Deranged
Joe the Lion
Nite Flights
Under Pressure
Teenage Wildlife
Recorded live at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas, October 13th, 1995.
Moonage Daydream*
Under Pressure*
*Recorded live at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, England, December 13th, 1995.
#rp @davidbowie IMAN’S COVER SHOT FOR OUVREZ LE CHIEN “Well, how come you only want tomorrow…” This is the front cover of the forthcoming DAVID BOWIE OUVREZ LE CHIEN (LIVE DALLAS 95), see previous story. It seems David Bowie’s wife, @the_real_iman, was comfortable on both sides of the camera, as evidenced by this wonderful photograph she took of her husband on the Outside Tour in 1995. DAVID BOWIE OUVREZ LE CHIEN (LIVE DALLAS 95) will be made available on all streaming services from 3rd July. TEENAGE WILDLIFE (LIVE DALLAS 95) from the album, is available to stream from 26th June…which it already is for many of you reading this. (https://lnk.to/DB-TWDallas) #BowieDallas95