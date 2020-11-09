David Bowie’s ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ Set to Continue With ‘No Trendy Réchauffé’

The second installment in the posthumous David Bowie live series, Brilliant Live Adventures, will capture a 1995 show in Birmingham, England, and arrive November 20th via Parlophone Records.

No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95) was recorded at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on December 13th, 1995 as part of the Big Twix Mix Show festival. While this marks the first full commercial release of the show, excerpts from it were filmed and aired by the BBC, while Bowie’s performances of “Moonage Daydream” and “Under Pressure” were included on the “Hallo Spaceboy” CD single.

The No Trendy Réchauffé setlist boasts rare live performances of “Jump They Say” and “Strangers When We Meet.” The live album will also include two versions of “Hallo Spaceboy,” the second of which was tied to a music video Bowie was set to release for the song at the time, but never did. The track was eventually remixed by the Pet Shop Boys for a single release and an alternative promotional video was made.

No Trendy Réchauffé will be released on CD and as a double LP vinyl set, and both are available to preorder.

The Brilliant Live Adventure series was announced back in October and will comprise six live albums recorded during the Nineties. The first, Ouvrez Le Chien, featured a Dallas, Texas, show from 1995 and was released at the end of October. One more album is expected to arrive before Christmas 2020, while the remaining three records will be released in early 2021.