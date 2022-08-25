David Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream’ Soundtrack to Feature Unreleased Live Tracks, New Mixes

Ahead of the release of the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, details of the film’s soundtrack have been revealed, with the companion collection boasting unreleased live versions, album cuts, interview excerpts, orchestral performances, and film-specific remixes of classic Bowie tracks.

As a preview of the soundtrack’s exclusive “Moonage Daydream” mixes, the Bowie estate shared the version of “Modern Love” that features in director Brett Morgen’s doc:

“This version is a unique mix starting with the isolated piano motif from the track, building up into the chorus before ending on the a cappella backing vocals offering an insight into the individual elements that create the classic we all know and love,” Bowie’s site said of the “Moonage Daydream” mix of the Let’s Dance party starter.

Other highlights from the Moonage Daydream soundtrack include a 1973 live medley of “The Jean Genie” and the Beatles’ “Love Me Do” that features Jeff Beck on guitar — a performance that was recorded during Bowie’s last-ever Ziggy Stardust concert — as well as an unreleased 1974 live take on “Rock n’ Roll With Me.”

The digital version of the Moonage Daydream soundtrack will arrive on Sept. 16, the same day the documentary hits theaters and IMAX. The companion album is available to preorder now on CD, with a vinyl release planned for 2023.

Moonage Daydream Soundtrack Track List

“Time… one of the most complex expressions…”

Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

Hallo Spaceboy (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

Medley: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud / All The Young Dudes / Oh! You Pretty Things (Live)

Life On Mars? (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

Moonage Daydream (Live)

The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

The Light (Excerpt)*

Warszawa (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

Quicksand (Early Version 2021 Mix)

Medley: Future Legend / Diamonds Dogs intro / Cracked Actor

Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me (Live in Buffalo 8th November, 1974)

Aladdin Sane (Moonage Daydream Edit)

Subterraneans

Space Oddity (Moonage Daydream Mix)

V-2 Schneider

Sound And Vision (Moonage Daydream Mix)

A New Career In A New Town (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

“Heroes” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

D.J. (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Ashes To Ashes (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Move On (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

Moss Garden (Moonage Daydream Edit)

Cygnet Committee/Lazarus (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Memory Of A Free Festival (Harmonium Edit)

Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Let’s Dance (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

The Mysteries (Moonage Daydream Mix)}

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Hallo Spaceboy (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

I Have Not Been To Oxford Town (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

“Heroes”: IV. Sons Of The Silent Age (Excerpt) *

★ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

Memory Of A Free Festival (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

Starman

“You’re aware of a deeper existence…”

Changes

“Let me tell you one thing…”

“Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…”

* Performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop