David Bowie Is Getting a Plaque on London’s Music Walk of Fame

David Bowie has notched another posthumous honor, a plaque on London’s Music Walk of Fame, which will be revealed next month, Variety reports.

The ceremony, and a subsequent private event, will take place on Sept. 15, with some of Bowie’s friends and collaborators expected to be in attendance. It’s unclear exactly where the Bowie plaque will be placed, though the Music Walk of Fame is located near the Camden Town tube station.

The Music Walk of Fame opened in 2019 in Camden, a neighborhood that’s played an integral part in London’s music scene for decades. The Who were the first band to be honored, followed by Madness, Amy Winehouse — both of whom had deep ties to the Camden Town music scene — and Soul II Soul.

“David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers, and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk Of Fame,” said the attraction’s founder, Lee Bennett. “Our intention is for this to be the highest honor a music figure can receive in the U.K. and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

Bowie’s Walk of Fame plaque unveiling will take place one day before the arrival of Brett Morgen’s highly-anticipated Bowie doc, Moonage Daydream. The movie is the first film officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate and will feature an array of unseen archival footage as it covers the entirety of Bowie’s life and career. The accompanying soundtrack (also out Sept. 16) will feature unreleased live recordings and new mixes of classic Bowie tunes.