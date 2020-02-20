David Bowie Live LP ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ Set for Record Store Day

A previously unissued David Bowie live album highlighting the singer’s mid-Seventies work is set for Record Store Day.

I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74), featuring segments of a pair of concerts from that trek, bridges the gap between 1974’s Diamond Dogs and 1975’s Young Americans. Bowie’s site announced the release Thursday.

Previous Bowie live albums from the 1974 tour — 1974’s David Live and the 2017 reissue Cracked Actor (Live Los Angeles ’74) — were recorded prior to the I’m Only Dancing concerts, which featured a more soul music focus as well as the Mick Garson Band backing Bowie.

The bulk of I’m Only Dancing is taken from an October 20th, 1974 gig at Detroit’s Michigan Palace, with three tracks from a Nashville concert on November 30th, 1974. The live album will available as both 2 CDs and 2 LPs on Record Store Day, April 18th. The LP’s artwork mirrors the original design for the programs from the two gigs.

In addition to I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74), Record Store Day will also include a reissue of the ChangesNowBowie compilation.

I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) Track List

1. Introduction – Memory of a Free Festival

2. Rebel Rebel

3. John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)

4. Sorrow

5. Changes

6. 1984

1. Moonage Daydream

2. Rock ’n’ Roll With Me

3. Love Me Do / The Jean Genie

4. Young Americans

1. Can You Hear Me

2. It’s Gonna Be Me

3. Somebody Up There Likes Me

4. Suffragette City

1. Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide

2. Panic in Detroit

3. Knock on Wood *

4. Foot Stomping / I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate / Foot Stomping *

5. Diamond Dogs / It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I like It) / Diamond Dogs *

Recorded at the Michigan Palace, Detroit on 20th October, 1974 and * at the Municipal Auditorium, Nashville on 30th November, 1974.