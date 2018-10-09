BBC Details Trilogy-Ending David Bowie Doc ‘The First Five Years’

BBC has detailed David Bowie: The First Five Years, the third installment in a documentary trilogy covering the late icon’s career, which will premiere in 2019.

The upcoming film, arriving in the vicinity of Space Oddity‘s 50th anniversary, will provide an in-depth overview into Bowie’s early career, from the David Jones era to the dawn of Ziggy Stardust.

The First Five Years follows 2013’s Five Years, about five fruitful years in Bowie’s career, and 2017’s The Last Five Years, which covered the productive period toward the end of Bowie’s life; the latter film aired on HBO in January 2018. David Bowie: The First Five Years will air on BBC Two in 2019.

The 90-minute documentary promises to feature unheard audio recordings, archival footage – including a 1965 BBC audition of David Bowie and the Lower Third performing “Chim-Chim-Cheree” and “Baby, That’s a Promise” – as well as exclusive interviews with Bowie’s first cousin and lifelong-friend Kristina Amadeus, former girlfriend Hermione Farthingale, longtime producer Tony Visconti, Spiders from Mars member Woody Woodmansey and influential choreographer Lindsay Kemp. The First Five Years marks Kemp’s final filmed interview prior to his August 2018 death, Deadline reports.

David Bowie: The First Five Years, like its two predecessors, was produced and directed by Francis Whately, who said in a statement, “Making this trilogy has been an incredible experience for me, unearthing rare recording, footage and archive, and the privilege of speaking to so many of his friends and collaborators who were so open in talking about the Bowie they knew, loved and admired so much. He is possibly now even more famous in death than in life and I hope this film will bring some new understanding to this great artist from the early years of his incredible life.”

BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland added, “Francis Whately has already created two stunning films about transformative chapters in the extraordinary life of David Bowie. This third film completes that trilogy with the most important and surprising period, the first five years. We are delighted to play it in BBC Two.”