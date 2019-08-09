Hear David Bowie Reflect on Early Days in New ‘Finding Fame’ Doc Teaser

David Bowie examines his psyche in his formative years in a new teaser trailer for Showtime’s upcoming documentary on the artist, Finding Fame. “I’ve always been a very curious and enthusiastic person,” he says, as imagery of him in mime makeup from 1967’s The Mask and walking through the woods plays. “I’ve just had to accept that I was a person that had a very short attention span and would move from one thing to another quite rapidly and then I got bored with the other.”

Footage also shows him with an acoustic guitar and posing for studio photographs. “Somehow, I knew that what I was doing was important, taking elements from areas that really shouldn’t sit comfortably with each other,” he says.

The film, directed by Francis Whately (who previously worked on David Bowie: Five Years), will premiere Friday at 9 p.m. ET and PT. It focuses on the period in Bowie’s life from the late Sixties through the emergence of his Ziggy Stardust character. In the middle of that period was the release of his breakthrough single, “Space Oddity,” in 1969. In addition to archival interviews with Bowie, the film also features commentary from the singer’s collaborators in the early days. Some of these people include members of Bowie’s early backing group, the Lower Third, his school chum and collaborator Geoffrey MacCormack, and Dana Gillespie, for whom Bowie had originally written the Hunky Dory track “Andy Warhol,” among others.

The film, which is a BBC production, previously aired in the U.K. this past February.