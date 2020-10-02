 David Bowie's 'Brilliant Live Adventures' Collects '90s Concert LPs - Rolling Stone
David Bowie's 'Brilliant Live Adventures' Set Collects Nineties Concert LPs
David Bowie’s ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ Set Collects Nineties Concert LPs

Physical edition of Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95) kicks off series of six gigs

David Bowie live at a concert of his 'Sound & Vision' tour at the London Arena. London, March 27, 1990 | usage worldwide Photo by: Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

David Bowie’s Nineties live performances will be the focus of an upcoming set of six concert albums that will be released individually over the next few months.

Dubbed Brilliant Live Adventures, the series kicks off with Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95), a recent digital-only release that will make its vinyl and CD debut on October 30th.

The live LP — recorded at Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheater on October 13th, 1995 — captures the late icon midway through his tour in support of 1995’s Outside. The gig’s setlist leans heavily on that Brian Eno co-produced album, with tracks like “The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty),” “I Have Not Been to Oxford Town,” “I’m Deranged,” and “The Hearts Filthy Lesson.”

The other five Nineties live albums will be announced in the coming weeks, with two more arriving before the close of 2020 and the other three due out in early 2021. The six LPs will be unified by a Brilliant Live Adventures slipcase that is only available via Rhino and the Bowie store.

This year has also seen the digital release of Nineties-era Bowie live LPs like Liveandwell.com and Something in the Air (Live Paris 99), although it’s currently unknown whether those will ultimately be included within the Brilliant Live Adventures series.

Ouvrez Le Chien Tracklist

Look Back in Anger
The Hearts Filthy Lesson
The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)
I Have Not Been to Oxford Town
Outside
Andy Warhol
Breaking Glass
The Man Who Sold the World
We Prick You
I’m Deranged
Joe the Lion
Nite Flights
Under Pressure
Teenage Wildlife

David Bowie

