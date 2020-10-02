David Bowie’s ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ Set Collects Nineties Concert LPs

David Bowie’s Nineties live performances will be the focus of an upcoming set of six concert albums that will be released individually over the next few months.

Dubbed Brilliant Live Adventures, the series kicks off with Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95), a recent digital-only release that will make its vinyl and CD debut on October 30th.

The live LP — recorded at Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheater on October 13th, 1995 — captures the late icon midway through his tour in support of 1995’s Outside. The gig’s setlist leans heavily on that Brian Eno co-produced album, with tracks like “The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty),” “I Have Not Been to Oxford Town,” “I’m Deranged,” and “The Hearts Filthy Lesson.”

The other five Nineties live albums will be announced in the coming weeks, with two more arriving before the close of 2020 and the other three due out in early 2021. The six LPs will be unified by a Brilliant Live Adventures slipcase that is only available via Rhino and the Bowie store.

This year has also seen the digital release of Nineties-era Bowie live LPs like Liveandwell.com and Something in the Air (Live Paris 99), although it’s currently unknown whether those will ultimately be included within the Brilliant Live Adventures series.

Ouvrez Le Chien Tracklist

Look Back in Anger

The Hearts Filthy Lesson

The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)

I Have Not Been to Oxford Town

Outside

Andy Warhol

Breaking Glass

The Man Who Sold the World

We Prick You

I’m Deranged

Joe the Lion

Nite Flights

Under Pressure

Teenage Wildlife