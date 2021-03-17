David Bowie’s ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ Series Closes With Famed 1999 NYC Gig

David Bowie’s Brilliant Live Adventures — an archival series that collected six of the late singer’s Nineties concerts — will conclude with David Bowie at the Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99), due out April 2nd.

The 12-song performance was originally recorded on November 12th, 1999 at the small venue in front of an invite-only audience of fans and contest winners. The show was webcast in December 1999 and later released as a promotional album.

Joining Bowie onstage at the Kit Kat Klub were longtime collaborators Gail Ann Dorsey on bass, keyboardist Mike Garson, drummer Sterling Campbell, and guitarist Mark Plati, as well as — in his brief tenure as part of Bowie’s touring unit — Helmet frontman Page Hamilton on guitar; Hamilton was recruited to replace longtime Bowie guitarist Reeves Gabrels on the tour in support of 1999’s Hours.

David Bowie at the Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99) will be available to preorder on CD and double vinyl beginning Friday, March 19th. The album marks the last installment in the Brilliant Live Adventures series, following Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95), No Trendy Rechauffe (Live Birmingham 95), LiveandWell.com, Look at the Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97), and Something in the Air (Live Paris 99).

David Bowie at the Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99) Tracklist

Life on Mars?

Thursday’s Child

Something in the Air

China Girl

Can’t Help Thinking About Me

Always Crashing in the Same Car

Survive

Stay

Seven

Changes

The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell

I’m Afraid of Americans