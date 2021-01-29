 David Bowie's 'Brilliant Live Adventures' Continues With 1997 Gig - Rolling Stone
David Bowie’s ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ Series Continues With 1997 Festival Gig

Look at the Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97) features rare cover of Laurie Anderson’s “O Superman”

David Bowie performs Secret Gig on BBC Radio 1 Stage, Phoenix Festival, Long Marston, Stratford-upon-Avon, 20 July, 1997. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)

Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

David Bowie’s “Brilliant Live Adventures” series — a six-part release focusing on the late icon’s Nineties concerts — continues February 12th with its fourth installment, Look at the Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97).

The latest release features Bowie’s performance at the Phoenix Festival in Long Marston, England, on July 20th, 1997. The setlist boasts a handful of Bowie hits, a heavy helping of his then-new album Earthling, and a rare rendition of Laurie Anderson’s classic “O Superman.”

Look at the Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97) arrives February 12th on limited edition double CD and triple vinyl via Rhino; the live album is available to preorder now.

The latest installment follows previous “Brilliant Live Adventures” entries Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95), No Trendy Rechauffe (Live Birmingham 95), and LiveandWell.com.

Look at the Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97) Tracklist

“Quicksand”
“The Man Who Sold the World”
“Driftin’ Blues”/”The Jean Genie”
“I’m Afraid of Americans”
“Battle for Britain (The Letter)”
“Fashion”
“Seven Years in Tibet”
“Fame”
“Looking for Satellites”
“Under Pressure”
“The Hearts Filthy Lesson”
“Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)”
“Hallo Spaceboy”
“Little Wonder”
“Dead Man Walking”
“White Light/White Heat”
“O Superman”
“Stay”

