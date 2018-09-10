David Bowie Band Members to Embark on ‘Celebration’ Tour

A group consisting of David Bowie band members – including Bowie’s longtime keyboardist Mike Garson and Diamond Dogs guitarist Earl Slick – will hit the road together this winter under the moniker A Bowie Celebration.
A Reality Tour guitarist Gerry Leonard and Serious Moonlight Tour bassist Carmine Rojas will also take part alongside Living Colour singer Corey Glover, Rolling Stones collaborator Bernard Fowler and drummer Lee John. Each gig promises “an ever rotating mix of hits and deep cuts” from Bowie’s catalog.
The 2019 winter dates begin February 6th in Mesa, Arizona and run through March 6th in Dallas, Texas. Prior to that trek, A Bowie Celebration have scheduled five late-September gigs, including a San Diego show on September 28th where the band will be rejoined by actress Evan Rachel Wood, who performed with A Bowie Celebration earlier this year.
Check out A Bowie Celebration’s website for ticket information.
A Bowie Celebration Tour Dates
September 26 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater
September 27 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
September 28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
September 29 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
September 30 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
February 6, 2019 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
February 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
February 9 – Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center
February 10 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center
February 12 – Livermore, CA @ Livermore PAC
February 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
February 15 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
February 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
February 17 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
February 19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
February 21 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
February 22 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
February 23 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
February 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom
February 26 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
February 27 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square
March 1 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
March 2 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
March 3 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
March 5 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
March 6 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater
March 7 – Syracuse, NY @ Palace Theater
March 9 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theater
March 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
March 12 – Louisville, KY @ The Brown Theatre
March 13 – Nashville, TN @ Polk Theatre
March 15 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 16 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
March 17 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
March 20 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
March 21 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
March 22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Add a comment