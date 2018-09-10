David Bowie Band Members to Embark on ‘Celebration’ Tour

A group consisting of David Bowie band members – including Bowie’s longtime keyboardist Mike Garson and Diamond Dogs guitarist Earl Slick – will hit the road together this winter under the moniker A Bowie Celebration.

A Reality Tour guitarist Gerry Leonard and Serious Moonlight Tour bassist Carmine Rojas will also take part alongside Living Colour singer Corey Glover, Rolling Stones collaborator Bernard Fowler and drummer Lee John. Each gig promises “an ever rotating mix of hits and deep cuts” from Bowie’s catalog.

The 2019 winter dates begin February 6th in Mesa, Arizona and run through March 6th in Dallas, Texas. Prior to that trek, A Bowie Celebration have scheduled five late-September gigs, including a San Diego show on September 28th where the band will be rejoined by actress Evan Rachel Wood, who performed with A Bowie Celebration earlier this year.

Check out A Bowie Celebration’s website for ticket information.

A Bowie Celebration Tour Dates

September 26 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

September 27 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

September 28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

September 29 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

September 30 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

February 6, 2019 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

February 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

February 9 – Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center

February 10 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center

February 12 – Livermore, CA @ Livermore PAC

February 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

February 15 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

February 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

February 17 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

February 19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

February 21 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

February 22 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

February 23 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

February 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom

February 26 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

February 27 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square

March 1 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

March 2 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

March 3 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

March 5 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

March 6 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater

March 7 – Syracuse, NY @ Palace Theater

March 9 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theater

March 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

March 12 – Louisville, KY @ The Brown Theatre

March 13 – Nashville, TN @ Polk Theatre

March 15 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 16 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

March 17 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

March 20 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

March 21 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

March 22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre