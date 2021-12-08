David Bowie’s 75th Birthday Celebration to Feature Simon Le Bon, Ricky Gervais, Evan Rachel Wood

David Bowie would have turned 75 on Jan. 8, 2022, and his friends and relatives are marking the occasion by holding A Bowie Celebration. The livestreaming event via RollingLiveStudios.com will feature Def Leppard, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Living Colour, Gary Oldman, Rob Thomas, Walk the Moon, Jake Wesley Rogers, and a special appearance by Ricky Gervais.

The backing band will lead by longtime Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson and feature fellow Bowie veterans Earl Slick, Charlie Sexton, Alan Childs, Steve Elson, Mark Guiliana, Omar Hakim, Stan Harrison, Tim Lefebvre, Gerry Leonard, and Carmine Rojas. Guest singers will include Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Judith Hill, Gaby Moreno, Gretchen Parlato, and Joe Sumner.

The event, which will be dedicated to photographer Mick Rock, will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Labyrinth and feature appearances by Evan Rachel Wood and Brian Henson. Tickets are on sale right now.

“It’s an honor to be able to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world,” Garson said in a statement. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to experience this very special show we’ve got in store in celebration of what would have been David’s 75th birthday with the bandmates he recorded and performed with, plus a great group of guest artists who he was such an influence to.”

The first Bowie celebration came together one year after he died when Garson and several members of Bowie’s Reality Tour band played a series of shows around the world. The following year, they staged an extensive world tour. They continued to tour in various incarnations until the pandemic hit.