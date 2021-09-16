Dave Mustaine Rails Against Mask Mandates: ‘This Is Called Tyranny’

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine went on an anti-mask tirade and called on his fans to band together against “tyranny” during the metal band’s concert Wednesday in Camden, New Jersey.

“I just wanna tell you how great it is. Look around you, guys. Look to your right, look to your left, and look how wonderful this is. We’re all here together. We’re not in fucking bags. We’re not freaking out, and we’re not yelling at people, ‘Wear your fucking mask,’” Mustaine told the crowd of mandates (via Loudwire). “Listen, it starts with this kind of a sensation that we build right now. We feel together, we feel like strength in numbers. We feel like we are invincible. People will not be able to stop us.”

Mustaine’s comments begin at the 8:30-mark of the video below:

Mustaine has long aligned with right-wing politics and conspiracy theories, including his belief in the “birther movement” against President Barack Obama as well as his public declaration that the mass shooting in Aurora, California, was staged. Mustaine has also an unabashed fan of fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

“The thing right now that’s going on is tyranny,” Mustaine told his fans Wednesday. “This is called tyranny. Look it up when you get home. And tyranny isn’t only in government. Tyranny right now is in the schools and tyranny is in the medical business. So, you guys look it up. We have the power, especially us metal fans, we have the power to change things.”

Mustaine’s comments against mask-wearing and the medical “tyranny” came less than two years after his own battle against throat cancer, a preexisting condition that would make him more susceptible to the severity of Covid-19.

Megadeth is in the middle of the Metal Tour of the Year (as they dubbed it) with Lamb of God. Earlier this year, the band dismissed longtime bassist David Ellefson after accusations that he groomed a fan surfaced, as well as a sexually explicit video Ellefson claimed was revenge porn against him.