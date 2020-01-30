Dave Mustaine’s Daughter Joins Megadeth for Epic ‘À Tout le Monde’

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine invited his daughter Electra on stage to sing “À Tout le Monde” at the metal outfit’s show in Paris Tuesday.

A fan-shot video captured the performance, which found Electra strolling on stage to join her father as he sang the first verse of the band’s 1994 classic. From there, the Mustaines split vocal duties, with Electra’s powerhouse belt providing a perfect accompaniment to the elder Mustaine’s growl, especially as they combined at the end to howl the refrain, “These are the last words/I’ll ever speak/And they’ll set me free.”

Megadeth’s European tour will continue through February and, so far, the band doesn’t have any other dates scheduled for this year. Last December, Mustaine spoke with Rolling Stone about the band’s next album, for which they’d composed “nine really crushing songs” but had to put on hold after the frontman was diagnosed with cancer.

“All we need to do is get in the studio and capture them,” he said at the time. “We’ve got scratch drum tracks. We just have to get Dirk [Verbeuren, drums] to play through the songs once or twice and then it’s up to me and David [Ellefson, bass] and Kiko [Loureiro, lead guitar] to finish.”

As for Electra Mustaine, she’s embarked on a music career on her own but as a pop-country singer. Back in 2016, she released a cover of Megadeth’s “I Thought I Knew It All,” then followed it up with her own song, “Life Is Good.”