Stevie Nicks to Headline First Sound on Sound Festival

Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, and the Lumineers are set to headline the first Sound on Sound festival, taking place Sept. 24 and 25 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The lineup for the inaugural event also boasts Brandi Carlile, the National, Black Pumas, Ziggy Marley, Father John Misty, Gary Clark Jr., Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, the Head and the Heart, Spin Doctors, Trampled by Turtles, Jade Bird, and Geese. A full lineup is available on the poster below. Sound on Sound will feature two stages and there won’t be any overlapping set times. Tickets for Sound on Sound will go on sale Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. ET via the festival’s website.

Sound on Sound was spearheaded by Founders Entertainment, the group behind Governors Ball in New York City, along with Live Nation Connecticut and the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater.

For Nicks, the Sound on Sound performance is the third festival gig she’s lined up for 2022 after deciding to cancel all her 2021 appearances because of continued concerns about Covid-19. Prior to Sound on Sound, she’ll play the New Orleans Jazz Fest, taking place April 29 to May 8, and then Bonnaroo in June. While Nicks hasn’t released any new music of her own over the past couple of years, she’s stayed busy with various collaborations, linking up with Elton John for a song on his Lockdown Sessions album, while also working with Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, and Sheryl Crow and Marren Morris.