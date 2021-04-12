Ringo Starr, Flea, Slash, the Edge Talk Van Touring in Dave Grohl-Directed ‘What Drives Us’

Ringo Starr, Flea, Slash, the Edge, and more appear in the new trailer for Dave Grohl’s What Drives Us, out April 30th.

Directed by Grohl and produced by Foo Fighters, the trailer features Radkey and Starcrawler — two young bands currently on the road — as a bevy of notable musicians recall their early touring days. “You’ve got to get in a van if you want to make it in this business,” Starr says. Later, Slash sums it up while sitting next to his bandmate Duff McKagan: “You have to go through hell and high water, to put it lightly.”

The film also features L7’s Jennifer Finch, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Black Flag’s Kira Roessler, St. Vincent, Exene Cervenka of X, and more.

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” Grohl said in a statement. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘Why?’ What drives us?”

The film arrives later this month on Amazon Prime Video’s Coda Collection. This fall, Grohl will publish The Storyteller, an autobiographical book about his life and career.