Dave Grohl Assists Wet Leg for Surprise ‘Longest Loudest Scream’ at Coachella

Coachella’s second weekend has been chock full of surprise guest appearances, and Wet Leg’s Friday set was no exception as the Isle of White duo got a boisterous, surprise assist from Dave Grohl.

The band was performing “Ur Mum” — during Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers’ live performances, the song always prompts cathartic, audience-assisted screams — when Grohl snuck onstage.

"OK Coachella Weekend Two, we've all been practicing our longest and loudest scream," Teasdale said as she encouraged the crowd to get ready to let it all out. "Are you all ready? Here we go," she added, before launching a countdown to scream time. Suddenly, Grohl appeared at the mic to help lead the shout-a-thon.

The longest loudest scream @wetlegband



Tune in to the @YouTube livestream from your chaise longue at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/726P8hfAC7 — Coachella (@coachella) April 22, 2023

While Grohl’s seemingly impromptu appearance may have come as a surprise to some people in attendance, the Foo Fighters’ frontman has shared his fondness for the band in several interviews, including with The Independent. “Wet Leg are going to take over America,” he told the outlet last year, adding that he couldn’t get “Chaise Longue” out of his head. “Sometimes we’ll hang out at a friend’s house and just dance until 4 o’clock in the morning, and we’ll play ‘Chaise Longue’ on repeat, like over and over and over and over and over again,” he added.

Friday night also included Bad Bunny taking a surprise turn on stage during Gorillaz’s slot, where they performed their collaboration “Tormenta” together for the first time live. Bad Bunny’s headlining set also featured a bevy of guests, including Jhay Cortez, Arcangel, Jowell & Randy, Grupo Frontera, and the legendary Jose Feliciano.