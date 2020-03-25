 Dave Grohl Will Share 'True Short Stories' During Self-Quarantine - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Ronnie Wood Shares Message for People in Recovery Who Are Self-Isolating Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Dave Grohl Will Share ‘True Short Stories’ During Self-Quarantine

The Foo Fighters frontman will attempt to entertain you during the coronavirus pandemic

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dave Grohl launches an Instagram page to share short stories.

Dave Grohl launches an Instagram page to share short stories.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Dave Grohl has launched a new Instagram page, titled Dave’s True Stories, to share short stories from his life as we wait out the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi, my name is Dave,” Grohl wrote in his first post. “Sometimes I play drums. Sometimes I play guitar. Sometimes I tell stories. I’m currently looking for work, so I’d thought I’d pass the time by writing short stories that will make people smile.”

He added, ”My mother was a brilliant English teacher, my father, a wicked speechwriter. So I didn’t to rebel by not paying attention to grammar and/or punctuation in school.” The musician noted that the stories will be based on reality, saying he was looking forward to “sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life.”

Grohl has more time on his hands now as Foo Fighters recently announced the postponement of their upcoming 25th anniversary Van Tour due to concerns over the new coronavirus. The tour was split into two legs that would have found the band hitting some of the same cities it visited during its first trek back in 1995. As of now, only the April dates have been rescheduled for December, while information regarding the May concerts is forthcoming.

“So let’s do this right and raincheck shit,” Grohl said of the postponement in a statement. “The album is done, and it’s fuckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The second we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.