Dave Grohl Shares Beatles Stories, Recreates Foo Fighters Meme While Co-Hosting ‘Tonight Show’

Dave Grohl threw out some monologue jokes, played some games, and recreated a Foo Fighters meme while co-hosting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 25th.

One of the highlights of the night was a game of “Off Songs, Song Off,” a name-that-tune-style contest where Grohl and Fallon had to identify a popular song the Roots were playing in a way that was just slightly off. Fallon jumped out to an early lead, with Grohl half-jokingly guessing the first two songs were Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up.” Just when it seemed he was about to say it again the third time around, Grohl correctly guessed the Roots were playing Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69.”

Despite being on co-host duties, Grohl also sat down for an interview with Fallon where he spoke about his relationships with the surviving Beatles: He noted that Ringo Starr shared with him some stories about the Beatles farting up their old tour bus for an interview for Grohl’s docuseries What Drives Us, while later, Grohl recalled the time Paul McCartney came over to his house.

“The first thing I did was hide all the Beatles stuff,” Grohl cracked. “You never know how much Beatles stuff you have until a Beatle comes over… And there was a piano in our living room, and as [McCartney] was leaving, it was like he couldn’t resist, and he just sat down and started playing ‘Lady Madonna’ on the piano in my living room. And then my daughter, Harper, who was like four years old at the time, she runs into the kitchen, she gets a coffee cup, fills it full of spare change and puts it on the piano like a tip jar.”

Grohl participated in plenty of other Tonight Show fodder as well, including a skit that involved some fake Nineties commercial jingles and throwing out one-liners about golf and Hollywood during the monologue. And for good measure, Fallon cajoled Grohl into doing a live version of the Foo Fighters “The Best” meme, in which YouTubers loop the semi-titular phrase from the band’s 2005 song “Best of You” into oblivion.