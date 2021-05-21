 Dave Grohl to Co-Host 'Tonight Show' on May 24th - Rolling Stone
Dave Grohl to Co-Host ‘Tonight Show’ Monday Night

Foo Fighters frontman and Jimmy Fallon will deliver monologue, interview guests and more

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band made this year's list of honorees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony, to be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, will be simulcast on SiriusXM and air later on HBO.. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

Dave Grohl

Leo Correa/AP

Fresh off Foo Fighters’ Rock Hall induction announcement, Dave Grohl will serve as co-host on the Monday, May 24th episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon revealed on Friday’s episode.

Together, Grohl and Fallon will deliver the monologue, interview guests — scheduled to be comedian Jim Jefferies with musical guest Blake Shelton — and participate in all the games the Tonight Show has planned.

Monday’s appearance marks Grohl’s fourth visit to The Tonight Show and first time co-hosting. However, the Foo Fighters frontman does have some late-night hosting experience: Grohl — dressed up as David Letterman — hosted the Halloween episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017.

It’s unclear which of his many projects the soon-to-be-Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is promoting: Grohl recently released his documentary What Drives Us, appears along his mom Virginia in the Paramount+ series From Cradle to Stage, has a memoir on the horizon and, with the Foo Fighters, came out with new album Medicine at Midnight.

