Dave Grohl to Co-Host ‘Tonight Show’ Monday Night

Fresh off Foo Fighters’ Rock Hall induction announcement, Dave Grohl will serve as co-host on the Monday, May 24th episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon revealed on Friday’s episode.

Together, Grohl and Fallon will deliver the monologue, interview guests — scheduled to be comedian Jim Jefferies with musical guest Blake Shelton — and participate in all the games the Tonight Show has planned.

Monday’s appearance marks Grohl’s fourth visit to The Tonight Show and first time co-hosting. However, the Foo Fighters frontman does have some late-night hosting experience: Grohl — dressed up as David Letterman — hosted the Halloween episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017.

It’s unclear which of his many projects the soon-to-be-Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is promoting: Grohl recently released his documentary What Drives Us, appears along his mom Virginia in the Paramount+ series From Cradle to Stage, has a memoir on the horizon and, with the Foo Fighters, came out with new album Medicine at Midnight.