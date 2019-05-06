Watch Dave Grohl Cover Motorhead, Thin Lizzy at Ronnie James Dio Tribute

Dave Grohl jumped behind a drum kit for a performance of Thin Lizzy’s “Jailbreak” and Motörhead’s “Bomber” during a surprise appearance at the fifth annual “Ride for Ronnie” motorcycle ride and concert tribute to Ronnie James Dio held in Encino, California Sunday.

Grohl’s appearance at Ride for Ronnie wasn’t pre-planned, with the rocker not knowing about the event until a fan approached him in a grocery store and asked if he was going. Grohl replied, “Now I am.” Despite no rehearsals or any advanced notice, Grohl didn’t miss a beat as he ripped through the two songs with a backing band that also featured Ricky Warwick, Robbie Crane and Buckcherry’s Keith Nelson.

“I am here on this beautiful day in Encino [because] everybody loves Ronnie James Dio,” Grohl said at the event. “He was my neighbor actually; we lived down the street from each other. I encourage everybody to come out and support the cause, because it’s a beautiful day with a bunch of beautiful people and we hope to see you next year.”

Ride for Ronnie launched in 2015 to raise awareness and money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (Dio died from stomach cancer in 2010). The event includes a giant motorcycle ride that starts in Glendale, California and ends at Los Encinos Park, where the concert was held. Last year, Ride for Ronnie raised $50,000 for the Dio for Cancer Fund.

Radio and TV host Eddie Trunk hosted the event and corralled an array of musicians to perform as Eddie Trunk’s All-Star Band. Other performers included Petty Cash, Bullet Boys, DC4, Budderside, Sadie and the Tribe and the Dio tribute act, Dia.