Dave Grohl Writes Theme Song for 10-Year-Old Drummer Nandi Bushell

“Every superhero needs a theme song,” Grohl tells superstar drummer

Following an epic drum battle that went viral, Dave Grohl has written a theme song for his young superstar opponent, 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell.

Bushell, who has appeared on Ellen and regularly uploads videos to her 100,000-subscriber YouTube channel, first challenged the Foo Fighters frontman to the task last month, performing the drums to the band’s classic single “Everlong.” Grohl responded by performing Them Crooked Vultures’ “Dead End Friends,” which Bushell then matched beat for beat in a new video, causing Grohl to admit defeat. (Safe to say that Bushell is a master of Grohl’s discography: She previously went viral with a cover of Queens of the Stone Age’s “No One Knows,” and also played Nirvana’s “In Bloom” on Ellen earlier this year.)

Which brings us to this theme song. After announcing that he created the theme “off the top of my head,” Grohl performs a rock-out number for Bushell with “the Grohlettes” (his daughters) providing backup vocals. “She got the power/ She got the soul/ Gonna save the world with her rock & roll!” Grohl bellows.

In addition to her challenge with Grohl, Bushell received a guitar from Tom Morello this year after posting a video of herself performing “Guerrilla Radio” in support of Black Lives Matter. She’s also received praise from Kirk Hammet for her cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

