Dave Grohl Talks ‘Biggest Challenge’ for ‘The Storyteller’ Memoir in New Trailer

Dave Grohl has shared a new trailer for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller. The book arrives on October 5th via Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins.

In the new trailer, the Foo Fighters frontman shares that while he doesn’t collect things, he is a collector of moments. “My life flashes before my eyes every single day, and in writing this book I tried to capture those moments as best I can,” he said in the clip. The video features photos and videos of Grohl, from his childhood riding a bike and in a yearbook to home videos with his family on through to performance footage of the Foo Fighters, who also grace the cover of Rolling Stone‘s October issue.

“When the lockdown happened, I suddenly had nothing to do. I never have nothing to do,” he adds. “I’ve always been creatively restless, so I thought I would spend my time writing these short stories for an Instagram page [called] ‘davestruestories.’ And in doing that I fell in love with writing. I thought, ‘Oh you know what? Maybe I’ll write a book,’ without realizing how gargantuan of a project it would be.”

The “biggest challenge” was whittling down the material. “I could write an entire book about the band Scream. I could write an entire book about my time in Nirvana,” he explained. “The idea was to choose the stories that best described what it’s like to be behind the curtain and on the inside of the music, from the drum stool looking out. To play music, have this beautiful family, travel the world, meet people from all walks of life, I never take any of this for granted, believe me.”