Dave Grohl Joins the Bird & the Bee for ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ on ‘Corden’

The Bird & The Bee tapped Dave Grohl for their performance on The Late Late Show, with the drummer leading the beat on the band’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love.” The cover of the 1978 rock tune comes off the duo’s upcoming Van Halen tribute album Interpreting the Masters, Vol. 2: A Tribute to Van Halen, out August 2nd.

The Bird & The Bee, comprised of singer Inara George and producer Greg Kurstin, give the classic song a lush indie rock vibe, with George crooning the lyrics as Kurstin plays piano. Things get pretty raucous towards the end, particularly in terms of Grohl’s enthusiastic drumming.

Earlier this year the pair dropped a cover of Van Halen’s “Panama” as a tease for the new album. The album also features covers of “Runnin’ With the Devil,” “Jump” and “Unchained,” as well as “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love.”

“When I want to listen to hard-rock music there’s still nothing that hits me like they do,” said Kurstin in a statement. “Every time I hear them it takes me back to when I first found them on the radio, and it felt so dangerous to me—like they were from a whole other world. It would be so great if people who would never usually listen to Van Halen heard this record, and then ended falling in love with them too.”

The Bird and the Bee will embark on a 15-date tour in support of the release, kicking off at Los Angeles’ John Anson Ford Theater on August 2nd. Grohl and Justin Meldal-Johnsen are set to perform with the band during the opening show.