Hear Dave Grohl’s Raucous Early Punk Band on ‘Salad Days’ Soundtrack

The upcoming soundtrack for the documentary Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington, D.C. collects a number of rare tracks by the some of the city’s unsung heroes. One of those groups is Mission Impossible, a group that featured a young Dave Grohl on drums that recorded the song “Now I’m Alone” in 1985. The song is a revved-up rocker that reflects the changes in underground punk at the time – the fury of hardcore, the passion of emo – as Grohl pounds away at his cymbals and rattles his snare drum and frontman Chris Page shout-sings the lyrics.

“Mission Impossible were a phenomenal, albeit short-lived, live band,” filmmaker Scott Crawford tells Rolling Stone. “I went to several of their practices in Virginia and just sat back and watch them go nuts. They were all superb musicians and watching Dave behind the drum kit was always a thrill.”

The film, which chronicles the evolution of punk in the city from 1980 to 1990, came out in 2014, but Crawford says he’s had enough demand to put together a compilation. He recently remastered the tracks and is taking pre-orders for the album that will officially come out December 10th.

The rest of the soundtrack shows how bands would cross-pollinate in the scene and form new groups; punk mainstay J. Robbins appears on tracks by Government Issue and Jawbox, and many of the recordings come courtesy of Dischord Records, the label that members of Minor Threat set up to highlight their scene in the Eighties. (The doc shares its title with a Minor Threat release.) It also includes an epilogue by H.R., the frontman of one of D.C.’s first punk groups, Bad Brains.

“I chose these bands for the soundtrack because they were all important bands from D.C. whose music defined the era for me,” Crawford says. “Plus, I felt like their music would resonate now with listeners all around the world. At its core, this music is timeless.”

Salad Days Soundtrack

Side A

1. Jawbox – “Motorist”

2. Shudder to Think – “Chocolate”

3. Double-0 – “Death of a Friend”

4. Holy Rollers – “What You Said”

5. Mission Impossible – “Now I’m Alone”

6. Youth Brigade – “It’s About Time That We Had a Change”

7. Kingface – “Tired”

8. Gray Matter – “Swann Street” (Live at the Black Cat, 2013)

9. Swiz – “Godspeed”

Side B

1. Government Issue – ” Where You Live”

2. Marginal Man – “Under a Shadow”

3. United Mutation – “Sensations Fix”

4. Black Market Baby – “Downward Christian Soldiers”

5. Fire Party – “Drowning Intentions”

6. Soulside – “Name in Mind”

7. Iron Cross – “You’re a Rebel”

8. Void – “Who Are You”

9. HR – “Epilogue”