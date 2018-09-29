Dave Grohl Plots Charity Auction With ‘Play’ Instruments

Dave Grohl is auctioning off the instruments he used to make his new solo project, Play. Reverb will host the auction, which begins October 9th and ends October 21st.

The lots will include brand-new instruments and gear donated by Fender, Gibson, DW Drums, Gretsch, Ludwig, Masters of Maple and Zildjian. Grohl autographed every piece, while proceeds from the auction will benefit “organizations that help young generations of new musicians ‘just play.'”

“Seeing my own kids start to play music and take lessons brings me back to the time when I was their age, chipping away at it and learning from my mistakes,” Grohl said. “Even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out. It’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve what you’ve learned. It’s a lifelong obsession, but at the end of the day – just like any kid – the reward is just to play.”

Grohl released Play in August. The project comprises a two-part documentary that culminates with a performance a new solo 23-minute song on seven different instruments. The project was released to streaming services, while a vinyl and digital version of Play was released yesterday, September 28th.

Play marks Grohl’s first project as a solo artist. The Foo Fighters’ last album, Concrete and Gold, arrived in 2017, while he’s also set to drum on Tenacious D’s next record, Post Apocalypto.