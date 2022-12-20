Dave Grohl and Pink Blast Through ‘Get the Party Started’ for ’Hanukkah Sessions’
For the second night of Hanukkah Sessions, Dave Grohl joined Pink and songwriter-producer Greg Kurstin on stage to perform “Get the Party Started.”
After enlisting filmmaker director Judd Apatow to belt the big opening number with a cover of Blood, Sweat and Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” Pink took to the stage to sing her 2001 hit song. Before jumping into the performance, the artist spoke to the crowd, saying, “My name’s Alicia. I’m a Jew.” While there were a few missed lines, the pop star got the audience up on their feet and singing the lyrics before ending with a superb finish. As Pink bid adieu, she gave Grohl and Kurstin hugs on stage and toasted the crowd.
The performance was recorded in front of a live audience at the iconic Largo in Los Angeles on December 5th. According to a Variety, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Jack Black and Beck also made special appearances, which are expected to roll out later this week.
Grohl and Kurstin began the “Hanukkah Sessions” back in 2020 and aimed to celebrate the holiday by sharing eight covers of songs by Jewish artists. Last year, the pair wrapped up the series on a high note with a rendition of KISS’ “Rock & Roll All Night,” painting their faces in full KISS fashion.
500 Musicians Demand Change After Juilliard Misconduct Allegations
