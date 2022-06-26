 Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney at Glastonbury - Rolling Stone
Watch Dave Grohl Join Paul McCartney for First Public Performance Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Bruce Springsteen also serves as surprise guest during McCartney’s Glastonbury headlining set

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Paul McCartney performs with Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl as he headlines the Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Paul McCartney performs with Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl as he headlines the Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Paul McCartney performs with Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl at Glastonbury

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Paul McCartney continued the celebration of his recent 80th birthday onstage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, U.K, Saturday night, bringing out both Bruce Springsteen and Foo FightersDave Grohl as guests over the course of a 38-song set. It was Grohl’s first public performance since the March 25 death of his band’s longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins. After McCartney introduced him as “my friend, your hero,” a smiling Grohl walked on stage. “Hi Paul,” he said into his microphone. “How are you?”

Grohl and McCartney kicked into the Beatles “I Saw Her Standing There,” with Grohl taking over some of the lead vocals, followed by Wings’ “Band on the Run,” which Grohl has previously covered with the Foos. Immediately afterwards, Springsteen reprised his Metlife Stadium appearance with McCartney on June 16, again playing his own “Glory Days” (with McCartney on bass and backing vocals) and the Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man.” On the final song, the Beatles’ “The End,” both Grohl and Springsteen came back onstage to take part in its guitar showdown.

“I swear, I would never miss being right here with you, right now,” Grohl said between songs, after explaining that he’d made to Glastonbury despite two canceled flights. 

McCartney’s set also featured another guest of sorts, as have all the shows on his current tour: He sang “I’ve Got A Feeling” accompanied by isolated, audio and video of John Lennon from the Get Back footage, as restored by director Peter JacksonWhen McCartney – the oldest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury –  first took the stage, the massive crowd sang “Happy Birthday.”

