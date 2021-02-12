Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Krist Novoselic Sometimes Get Together and Jam as Nirvana

The Foo Fighters’ Pat Smear said he, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic occasionally get together and privately play as Nirvana during an interview with Howard Stern Thursday, February 11th.

Stern prompted the revelation after asking Smear — who joined Nirvana in 1993 — if he ever missed playing with the band. “Every once in a while, me and Krist and Dave get together and we do play as if we’re Nirvana,” Smear replied. “So I don’t have to miss it — we do it. If we’re in the same town together, or whatever, we’ll get together and jam.”

Smear added that the last time they got together was at the house where the Foo Fighters recorded their most recent album, Medicine at Midnight. Grohl then chimed in, “We actually recorded some stuff.”

Aside from those occasional unofficial reunions, though, Grohl and Smear admitted it often hurts too much to dwell on Nirvana memories or revisit those records. But Grohl then added that when he took his daughter out for a drive the other night, just to get out of the house, he was shocked to learn she knew all the words to “Come As You Are” when it came on the radio.

“I never played that record,” Grohl said. “We don’t talk about Nirvana and stuff, and she’s singing every word of the song. That, to me, that feels good.”

During their appearance on Stern, the Foo Fighters also performed a three-song set, including a cover of Mountain’s 1970 hit, “Mississippi Queen.”