Dave Grohl Picks Patsy Cline, Smashing Pumpkins for Pandemic Playlist

Dave Grohl, who’s known for covering everyone from Queen to Killing Joke with the Foo Fighters, picked a predictably eclectic group of artists for his pandemic playlist.

The Cars, LCD Soundsystem, Smashing Pumpkins, Patsy Cline and Alice Cooper all made the cut for an emotionally charged selection of songs he put together for The Atlantic, complete with his typically whimsical annotations. “In order to get through this difficult period (and I truly believe that we will get through this, in time),” he wrote in the list’s intro, “it is important to recognize the many stages of isolation and anxiety, and to pair them with appropriate musical accompaniment.”

Struggling with your kids trying to learn online? Why not rock out to Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out.” “At least my kids have a high school dropout for a father,” he wrote. “They’d never risk their college careers by asking me for help.”

Feeling claustrophobic? Grohl suggests Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” and he has a particularly vivid image to go along with it. “Much like my wombat friend [from a Qantas commercial] down under, you have now carved a figure eight on your living room carpet from being boxed-in for weeks,” he wrote. “At least astronauts have a killer view!”

Going insane? Patsy Cline has got you with “Crazy.” “You’re down to one bottle of coconut vodka, you’ve memorized all of Cards Against Humanity, and Anderson Cooper is showing up in your dreams,” he wrote. “‘Crazy,’ by Patsy Cline, never sounded better.”

Need a little hope? Throw on George Harrison’s Beatles standout “Here Comes the Sun.” “I hope that someday soon we can all step outside and share some music together,” he wrote. “Sing along to ‘Here Comes the Sun,’ by the Beatles, and I know you’ll feel a little better.”

The Foo Fighter also has soundtrack suggestions for preparation, nesting, getting productive, connecting virtually and getting intimate on his Atlantic list. The magazine made a Spotify playlist with all of his picks.

Ever the busybody, Grohl has also been keeping entertained during quarantine by posting stories to his new Instagram account (including one about shopping for fireworks) and, of course, still performing songs live — or at least for a livestream. He performed “My Hero” for Elton John’s living room concert late last month.