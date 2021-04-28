Watch Dave Grohl Perform ‘Nausea’ With Daughter Violet on ‘Kimmel’

Dave and Violet Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Dave Lombardo and Greg Kurstin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform a cover of X’s 1980 track “Nausea.” The track comes from Grohl’s new documentary What Drives Us, which premieres Friday.

The musicians performed from a recording studio, with 15-year-old Violet taking lead vocals alongside her father. The pair originally recorded the cover for the documentary’s soundtrack.

The documentary, which will stream as part of the Code Collection on Amazon Prime from April 30th, pays tribute to the power of live performance. It includes interviews with Lars Ulrich, Annie Clark (St. Vincent), Flea, Slash, Exene Cervenka of X and The Edge, among other musicians.

In addition to interviews with some of rock music’s most prominent torchbearers, What Drives Us follows the journey of two bands, Radkey and Starcrawler, as they travel through the highs and lows of performing on the road.

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” Grohl said. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why? What drives us?’”