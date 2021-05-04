Dave Grohl and His Mom Sing Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’ in ‘From Cradle to Stage’ Clip

Dave Grohl and his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, drive around singing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” in a new clip from their upcoming Paramount+ series, From Cradle to Stage.

The short clip finds mother and son singing Simon’s 1972 hit a cappella with some endearingly shaky harmonies. After Grohl states that “You’re So Vain” still amazes him, Virginia cuts in to say that she still can’t understand why her son never got into the famed jazz vocal group, Manhattan Transfer. “That’s where their genius is, that they get four, five-part harmonies in ways that are really hard to duplicate,” Virginia says.

“I don’t know,” Grohl replies to his dear mother, before pointing a finger out the window and adding, “but I used to get high under that bridge over there.”

From Cradle to Stage was inspired by Virginia’s 2017 book of the same name about musicians and their moms. The six-episode series, which premieres on May 6th, will also feature appearances from Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and Christene Reynolds, Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda and Bev Lambert, Brandi and Teresa Carlile, Tom and Mary Morello, and Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib.