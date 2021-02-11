Dave Grohl, Killer Mike, Quincy Jones Named to NIVA Advisory Board

Dave Grohl, Quincy Jones, Killer Mike, and Jimmy Jam were among the artists named to the National Independent Venue Association’s new advisory board.

Fitz and the Tantrums’ Noelle Scaggs, Christian McBride, and music execs like Lyor Cohen, Wendy Ong, and Boris Patronoff will also serve on the NIVA advisory board.

“Advisory board members will share their diverse knowledge and professional expertise in streaming, ticketing, management, and more to help NIVA and its members navigate through the remainder of this pandemic and rebuild the live entertainment ecosystem in a transparent, diverse, and inclusive way,” NIVA said.

NIVA formed in March 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now forced the cancellation of nearly a year’s worth of concerts and pushed countless independent venues across the country to the brink of collapse. Over 800 venues have since banded together to join the coalition, which has spearheaded the #SaveOurStages fundraising efforts, which new board member Grohl previously aligned with.

“When the pandemic first hit it was clear the independent live music community would need to come together and rally for relief,” Boris Patronoff, Chair of the NIVA Advisory Board and CEO of See Tickets – North America, said in a statement. “Doing just that, a dedicated group of promoters set out to form NIVA and we proudly stepped up to support them. The accomplishments to date have been remarkable and I’m thrilled to serve what I believe will be an important organization for years to come.”