Dave Grohl, Jim James, Grace Potter Lead Warren Haynes’ 2018 Christmas Jam

Dave Grohl, Jim James, Grace Potter, Phish’s Mike Gordon, Gov’t Mule and Eric Church will lead Warren Haynes’ 2018 Christmas Jam, set for December 7th and 8th at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina. The 30th annual event, now expanded into a two-night affair, will benefit the local area Habitat for Humanity.

Grohl and unspecified “friends” will perform his 23-minute prog-rock epic, “Play,” at the all-star show. Dark Side of the Mule (the Pink Floyd tribute act from Haynes’ band, Gov’t Mule), Jamey Johnson, Marco Benevento and Joe Bonamassa round out the line-up, which also includes special guests Audley Freed, Fred Eltringham, Jen Gunderman, Jimmy Vivino, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Barnes, Robert Kearns and Ron Holloway, among others.

“I can’t believe that it has been 30 years since myself and a few friends held a small event in a local club so we could all play together around the holidays and donate a small amount of money to charity,” Haynes said in a statement. “Never in our wildest dreams did I, or anyone in attendance that night, expect that our little show would evolve into the event that it has, taking place over two nights at the arena where I saw so many great shows as a teenager. It’s gone from being a local event to an international one and we couldn’t have done it without the help of all the great artists, bands, and musicians that have donated their time through the years. I am thrilled and humbled that so many incredible musicians are going to help celebrate this milestone. This is truly going to be the biggest and best Christmas Jam yet.”

Haynes also announced two corollary events: Xmas Jam By Day shows will occur throughout Asheville and “feature special collaborations alongside some of the best local musicians plus the annual art show,” while Before The Jam, Lend A Hand will allow “fans, staff and artists [to] come together and volunteer to help build the houses made possible by Christmas Jam donations.”

Pre-sale tickets, including a limited amount of discounted two-day passes and VIP/travel packages, will be available starting Friday, October 19th. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 26th.

Gov’t Mule, The Avett Brothers, Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Margo Price appeared at the 2017 Christmas Jam. Previous performers include the Allman Brothers Band, Jackson Browne, Coheed & Cambria, Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton, Dave Matthews, Steve Miller Band and Bob Weir.

Haynes, an Asheville native, first organized the event in December 1988, with the line-ups and overall scope expanding over the past three decades. The singer-guitarist has partnered with Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity for the past 20 editions, raising over $2.3 million for the organization.

Warren Haynes’ 2018 Christmas Jam Lineup

(in alphabetical order)

December 7th

Dark Side of the Mule

Grace Potter

Jamey Johnson

Marco Benevento

Mike Gordon

December 8th

Dave Grohl and Friends play “Play”

Eric Church

Gov’t Mule

Jim James

Joe Bonamassa