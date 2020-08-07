Dave Grohl Joins Inara George on New Version of ‘Sex in Cars’ for Charity

The Bird and the Bee’s Inara George has enlisted Dave Grohl for a new duet version of her song “Sex in Cars.” The track marks the first in a series of planned releases for George’s “Road Angel Project” benefit, which will raise money for the Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund for musicians and music industry workers who have lost income during the pandemic.

“Sex in Cars” first appeared on George’s latest solo release, the three-song project, The Youth of Angst, which arrived in June. The new version turns the all-acoustic original up with a rumble of drums and Grohl’s vocals sliding right up alongside George’s as they sing, “Facing up to the blue, I felt the weight of you/You got me saying, hello, hello, hello/Then you write my name on the steamed-up window.”

“Having been such a massive fan of Inara for years, it’s always such an incredible honor to work with her, whether on Foo Fighters music or for the Bird and the Bee,” Grohl said in a statement. “Her voice is timeless, so pure and real. So I jumped at the chance to duet with her on this song. It was a dream come true! And for a great cause: Musicians coming together to support each other in difficult times, working to keep the music alive.”

“I always knew I wanted this version of ‘Sex In Cars’ with Dave to benefit some amazing non-profit,” George added. “As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry.”

George’s “Road Angel Project” gets its name from “Road Angel,” an art installation that the artist Terry Allen was creating for the Contemporary Austin. Allen had asked George to be a part of the project, and she said that’s what inspired her to write “Sex in Cars” in the first place.

The next installment of George’s “Road Angel Project” will be released on September 4th. The three-song bundle will include songs by Alex Lilly, Danielle De Andrea (featuring Larry Goldings) and Mike Viola.