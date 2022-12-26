Jack Black, Pink, Beck Help Dave Grohl Wrap Hanukkah Sessions With Randy Newman Cover

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave their annual Hanukkah celebration the grand finale it deserved with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” featuring cameos from Jack Black, Pink, Beck, and more.

Grohl and Kurstin shared the final installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series yesterday, Dec. 25, which — along with being Christmas Day — was also the final night of the Festival of Lights. While previous Hanukkah Sessions were recorded in the studio, this year’s show was recorded live at Los Angeles’ Largo back on Dec. 5. Trending See Dave Grohl, Jack Black Cover Rush's ‘The Spirit of Radio’ for 2022 Hanukkah Sessions The Year Everyone Realized They Were Wrong About Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West How Nikola Jokić Is Changing the Game of Basketball Morrissey Album Likely Delayed Again as Miley Cyrus Wants Guest Spot Taken Off

For their rendition of Newman’s sardonic 1983 L.A. anthem, Grohl assumed lead vocal duties (while also playing drums, of course) with Kurstin providing piano accompaniment. But the duo were quickly joined on stage by the various guests they’d welcomed throughout the Hanukkah Sessions show — the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Inara George, Beck, Pink, Black, and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass — who helped out on “I Love L.A.”‘s all-important “We love it!” refrain.

Grohl and Kurstin launched the 2022 Hanukkah Sessions back on Dec. 18, with filmmaker Judd Apatow singing Blood, Sweat and Tears’ 1968 tune “Spinning Wheel.” The show also featured Grohl’s daughter Violet covering Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen,” George covering 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love,” and Black taking the stage for a rendition of Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio.” Meanwhile, Pink, Beck, and Karen O all performed their own songs as well, doing “Get the Party Started,” “E-Pro,” and “Heads Will Roll.”