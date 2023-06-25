See Dave Grohl Join Guns N’ Roses at Glastonbury to Perform ‘Paradise City’

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters weren’t even listed on the 2023 Glastonbury lineup, but they keep popping up onstage at the U.K. festival.

The day after the Foo Fighters played a secret set as the Churn Outs, Grohl appeared onstage alongside both the Pretenders and Guns N’ Roses, joining the latter’s headlining set to perform the evening-ending “Paradise City.”

Guns N’ Roses and Grohl previously linked up to play the Appetite for Destruction classic at the BottleRock Festival in 2021, but unlike that festival, both parties were actually able to play the complete song at Glastonbury: At the Napa fest, the performance was halted mid-chorus and power was cut to the stage after GNR blew past the strict 10 p.m. curfew. Trending Mick Mars Goes to War With Mötley Crüe The Screen Legend That Inspired Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain Inside ‘The Bear’ Season 2: Damaged Souls, A-List Cameos, and That Finale Fans Built Her an Internet Empire. Now They're Tearing It Down

Earlier in the day, Grohl — plus former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr — assisted the Pretenders with a rendition of Chrissie Hynde and company’s “Tattooed Love Boys.”

“Apparently, there’s a drunk hanging around backstage and we asked security to get rid of him, but he’s a big guy and I don’t want any trouble, he insists on playing, so come out Dave Grohl,” Hynde joked before Grohl hopped behind the drum kit.