Whole Lotta Grohl

See Dave Grohl Join Guns N’ Roses at Glastonbury to Perform ‘Paradise City’

A day after secret set at U.K. fest, Foo Fighters frontman also performs alongside the Pretenders and Johnny Marr
dave grohl guns n roses glastonbury
Dave Grohl joins Guns N' Roses on stage performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Saturday June 24, 2023 Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters weren’t even listed on the 2023 Glastonbury lineup, but they keep popping up onstage at the U.K. festival.

The day after the Foo Fighters played a secret set as the Churn Outs, Grohl appeared onstage alongside both the Pretenders and Guns N’ Roses, joining the latter’s headlining set to perform the evening-ending “Paradise City.”

Guns N’ Roses and Grohl previously linked up to play the Appetite for Destruction classic at the BottleRock Festival in 2021, but unlike that festival, both parties were actually able to play the complete song at Glastonbury: At the Napa fest, the performance was halted mid-chorus and power was cut to the stage after GNR blew past the strict 10 p.m. curfew.

Earlier in the day, Grohl — plus former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr — assisted the Pretenders with a rendition of Chrissie Hynde and company’s “Tattooed Love Boys.”

“Apparently, there’s a drunk hanging around backstage and we asked security to get rid of him, but he’s a big guy and I don’t want any trouble, he insists on playing, so come out Dave Grohl,” Hynde joked before Grohl hopped behind the drum kit.

