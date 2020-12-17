See Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Velvet Underground’s ‘Rock and Roll’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have closed out their “Hanukkah Sessions” with a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Rock and Roll.” The eight-night series saw the Foo Fighters’ frontman and producer release a new cover of a song by a Jewish artist for each night of the Festival of Lights. The Velvet Underground’s late singer, songwriter and guitarist Lou Reed was Jewish.

The final visual ends with outtakes from the series, which featured a diverse array of songs. It included Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away,” Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Elastica’s “Connection,” and the Knack’s “Frustrated.”

For their final installment, Grohl reflected on their “Hanukkah Sessions” endeavor in a caption accompanying the video.

“As 2020 comes to a close and another Hanukkah ends (my first!) I am reminded of the two things that have gotten me through this year: music and hope. This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me. It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah.

“Toda Raba to Greg for being a musical genius and spending 2 1/2 days barnstorming through these songs together,” he continued. “You never fail to amaze me. Big round of applause for Markus Rutledge, the poor soul that had only 24 hours (8 days in a row) to churn out each of these videos for us! You deserve a medal for sleep deprivation!

“Huge hearts for the force of nature known as Peaches! You brought the real. And, of course to all of you for joining in on the fun. I hope that you enjoyed watching,” he wrote in conclusion. “So, sing along one last time to ‘Rock and Roll’ by The Velvet Underground, a song about music and hope, and let’s keep spreading the joy and happiness. It goes a long way…..”