 Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin 'Jump,' Break Out Keytar for Van Halen Cover - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Shawn Mendes Sings 'It'll Be Okay' After Breakup
Home Music Music News

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin ‘Jump,’ Break Out Keytar for Van Halen Cover

Musicians dedicate Night Four of their ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to “Diamond Dreidel DLR”

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin continue to have a campy good time during their “Hanukkah Sessions,” where they cover a song by a Jewish artist for each night of the Festival of Lights. For Night Four, they offer up their rendition of Van Halen’s “Jump.”

In their latest visual, the musicians imitate some of the moves from the band’s original 1984 video, complete with some synchronized leaps, Grohl crawling on the ground and both of them hamming it up for the camera. Kurstin delivers a mean keytar solo to boot.

“Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training,” the Foo Fighters frontman and producer captioned the video. “He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen…with ‘Jump.'”

This year’s sessions have included their renditions of Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You).”

On Tuesday, Foo Fighters announced their 2022 North American stadium tour. Shortly afterward, the group said they were nixing their show at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis due to the venue not agreeing to the band’s Covid safety measures.

In This Article: Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.