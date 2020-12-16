Watch Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover the Knack’s ‘Frustrated’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have dropped the penultimate track from their ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series with their version of the Knack’s “Frustrated.” Their series has commemorated each night of the Festival of Lights with the release of a new cover from a Jewish artist.

“Tonight we’re featuring four nice Jewish boys whose biggest hit was a song about a nice Jewish girl… ‘My Shalom-a’ or something like that…,” they joked in the caption of their accompanying video for the cover. “We’re huge fans of New Wave (as well as the ‘old wave’ that came after Moses parted the Red Sea)… so we were psyched to get to cover one of our favorites… The Knack!”

The Foo Fighters frontman and producer have delivered a diverse array of covers during the series, which they kicked off last week with their rendition of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.” They’ve followed it up with their versions of Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away,” Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” and Elastica’s “Connection.”

On Tuesday, Foo Fighters dropped a new cover of Chuck Berry’s rock & roll Christmas classic, “Run Rudolph Run.” The song was released as an Amazon Original ahead of their appearance on Amazon Music Holiday Plays special, which also premiered on Tuesday.