Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ for Hanukkah

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have reteamed for another year of “Hanukkah Sessions,” an eight-night series they launched last year, which features the Foo Fighters’ frontman and the producer releasing a new cover of a song by a Jewish artist for each night of the Festival of Lights.

“Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as Joey and Tommy Ramone! GABBAI GABBAI HEY!,” Grohl and Kurstin captioned the clip for Night Two of the sessions. “Ladies and gentlemen….It’s the Ramones! Blitzkrieg Bop!”

In the song’s accompanying video, the duo performed a straightforward rendition of the punk classic, except for a lyric change to the song’s rallying chant, where they sing, “Hey oy! Let’s goy!” For the first night of this year’s installment, the duo gave Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” a dramatic, metal spin.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters dropped their video for “Love Dies Young” featuring Jason Sudeikis.