 Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Ramones' 'Blitzkrieg Bop' for Hanukkah - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lauren Boebert Confirms Her Apology to Ilhan Omar Was Bullshit
Home Music Music News

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ for Hanukkah

Foo Fighters frontman and producer team up for second year of “Hanukkah Sessions”

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have reteamed for another year of “Hanukkah Sessions,” an eight-night series they launched last year, which features the Foo Fighters’ frontman and the producer releasing a new cover of a song by a Jewish artist for each night of the Festival of Lights.

“Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as Joey and Tommy Ramone! GABBAI GABBAI HEY!,” Grohl and Kurstin captioned the clip for Night Two of the sessions. “Ladies and gentlemen….It’s the Ramones! Blitzkrieg Bop!”

In the song’s accompanying video, the duo performed a straightforward rendition of the punk classic, except for a lyric change to the song’s rallying chant, where they sing, “Hey oy! Let’s goy!” For the first night of this year’s installment, the duo gave Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” a dramatic, metal spin.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters dropped their video for “Love Dies Young” featuring Jason Sudeikis.

In This Article: Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.