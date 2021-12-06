Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Close Out Hanukkah in Full KISS Makeup

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s second year of Hanukkah Sessions has come to an end. The Foo Fighters frontman and producer wrapped up the eight-part series on a high note with a rendition of KISS’ “Rock & Roll All Night.”

“Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night eight! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!” the pair said in a statement on social media.

Grohl and Kurstin went all out for the final cover, painting their faces in full KISS fashion. In the accompanying video, the pair complete mundane chores and run errands in between performance clips filmed in front of a familiar curtain of silver tinsel.

The Hanukkah Sessions are becoming something of a tradition for the duo, covering a song by a Jewish musician for each night of the Festival of Lights. This year, they took on Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” Van Halen’s “Jump,” Billy Joel’s “Big Shot,” Clash’s “Train in Vain,” and Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box.”

“Greg and I would like to thank all of the people that helped ramp up the Hanukkah Sessions this year. It’s gonna be tough to beat! (But we will. Oh, we will…..),” they continued. “We hope that this year’s batch of hits has brought a little joy to you, as it surely did to us! Now let’s rock & roll all nite and party every day until next Hanukkah!”

Next year, the Foo Fighters will hit the road for a string of 17 shows on a North American stadium tour. It marks the band’s most extensive trek since their Grammy-nominated studio album Medicine at Midnight arrived in February.