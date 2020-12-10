Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Announce ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Covers Series

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have announced Hanukkah Sessions, with the pair celebrating the holiday by sharing eight covers of songs by Jewish artists.

Kurstin, who is Jewish, and Grohl, who is not Jewish, revealed their plans on Twitter Wednesday, the night before the start of the eight-day Festival of Lights at sundown Thursday.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists each night of Hanukkah for you, so we hope you enjoy,” Grohl said.

He added in a tweet, “With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin and I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… We’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!”

Grohl and Kurstin did not reveal who they’ll be covering, but in the past, Foo Fighters have covered Jewish-ish artists like Rush (bassist Geddy Lee is Jewish), Kiss (Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley), and Van Halen (David Lee Roth).

Foo Fighters won’t forsake Christmas entirely this year, however, as the band will take part in an Amazon Music’s Holiday Plays virtual concert on December 15th. The group will also deliver a slightly belated holiday gift to fans in February with the arrival of their new album Medicine at Midnight.