 Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstein Announce 'Hanukkah Sessions' Covers Series - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Announce 'Hanukkah Sessions' Covers Series
Home Music Music News

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Announce ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Covers Series

Foo Fighters frontman and producer to celebrate Festival of Lights “by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists each night of Hanukkah”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Leo Correa/AP Images

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have announced Hanukkah Sessions, with the pair celebrating the holiday by sharing eight covers of songs by Jewish artists.

Kurstin, who is Jewish, and Grohl, who is not Jewish, revealed their plans on Twitter Wednesday, the night before the start of the eight-day Festival of Lights at sundown Thursday.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists each night of Hanukkah for you, so we hope you enjoy,” Grohl said.

He added in a tweet, “With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin and I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… We’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!”

Grohl and Kurstin did not reveal who they’ll be covering, but in the past, Foo Fighters have covered Jewish-ish artists like Rush (bassist Geddy Lee is Jewish), Kiss (Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley), and Van Halen (David Lee Roth).

Foo Fighters won’t forsake Christmas entirely this year, however, as the band will take part in an Amazon Music’s Holiday Plays virtual concert on December 15th. The group will also deliver a slightly belated holiday gift to fans in February with the arrival of their new album Medicine at Midnight.

In This Article: Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Hanukkah

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.