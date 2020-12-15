See Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Elastica for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are marking the sixth night of Hanukkah with a cover of Elastica’s “Connection” for their “Hanukkah Sessions” series, where Grohl (who is not Jewish) and Kurstin (who is Jewish) deliver their rendition of a song from a Jewish artist to celebrate each night of the Festival of Lights.

The song’s video captures their rousing cover, which includes Grohl providing his own vocal backups in double screen. “From Brit Milot to Britpop… here’s one of the coolest tracks from the ’90s…. sung by the very cool… and Jewish… Justine Frischmann… ELASTICA!” they captioned their video.

Grohl and Kurstin kicked off the series last week with a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.” They’ve followed it up with their versions of Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away,” and Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35.”

Grohl is also celebrating the holiday season with the Foo Fighters for an appearance during Amazon Music Holiday Plays special, which is premiering this evening. Earlier in the day, the group shared a new cover of Chuck Berry’s rock & roll Christmas classic, “Run Rudolph Run,” which they will perform during the show.