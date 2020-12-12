 See Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Drake's 'Hotline Bling' - Rolling Stone
See Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

Foo Fighters frontman and producer share second night of eight-song Festival of Lights-inspired covers series

For the second night of their “Hanukkah Sessions,” Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin unwrapped a cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

“You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian,” the duo wrote of their latest cover. “He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. … so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids ‘if Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.’ Ladies and gentlemen…challah at your boy….DRAKE!”

Grohl and Kurstin deliver a pretty faithful rendition of the 2015 hit, with Grohl providing vocals and live drums to Kurstin’s synths. Grohl, while holding a menorah, also does his best to dance like Drake did in the iconic “Hotline Bling” video.

Grohl, who is not Jewish, and Kurstin, who is Jewish, opened their “Hanukkah Sessions” — a celebration of the Festival of Lights featuring eight covers by eight Jewish artists stretched across eight nights — with a version of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

The Foo Fighters frontman previously said of the Hanukkah Sessions, “With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin and I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… We’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!”

