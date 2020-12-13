Watch Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’ for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

For the third night of their “Hanukkah Sessions,” Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin blazed through a rendition of Mountain’s classic “Mississippi Queen.”

“Talk about making a mountain out of a mohel … named Leslie Weinstein at his bris, the singer of our next band built a wailing wall of guitar as Leslie West. Check out our take on a track from Leslie’s monolithic band, MOUNTAIN,” the pair said of their latest cover.

Despite the cover serving as a celebration of West — one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists — Grohl and Kurstin don’t even attempt to replicate his six-string theatrics, with Kurstin instead playing the riffs and famed solo on a keyboard’s guitar setting. Grohl also banged away at a makeshift cowbell for the performance.

So far for their “Hanukkah Sessions” — a celebration of the Festival of Lights featuring eight covers by eight Jewish artists stretched across eight nights — Grohl and Kurstin have covered the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

The Foo Fighters frontman previously said of the Hanukkah Sessions, “With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin and I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… We’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!”