 Watch Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Mountain's 'Mississippi Queen' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Charley Pride and Dolly Parton's Majestic Duet
Home Music Music News

Watch Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’ for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

“Talk about making a mountain out of a mohel … named Leslie Weinstein at his bris, the singer of our next band built a wailing wall of guitar as Leslie West,” duo say

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

For the third night of their “Hanukkah Sessions,” Foo FightersDave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin blazed through a rendition of Mountain’s classic “Mississippi Queen.”

“Talk about making a mountain out of a mohel … named Leslie Weinstein at his bris, the singer of our next band built a wailing wall of guitar as Leslie West. Check out our take on a track from Leslie’s monolithic band, MOUNTAIN,” the pair said of their latest cover.

Despite the cover serving as a celebration of West — one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists — Grohl and Kurstin don’t even attempt to replicate his six-string theatrics, with Kurstin instead playing the riffs and famed solo on a keyboard’s guitar setting. Grohl also banged away at a makeshift cowbell for the performance.

So far for their “Hanukkah Sessions” — a celebration of the Festival of Lights featuring eight covers by eight Jewish artists stretched across eight nights — Grohl and Kurstin have covered the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

The Foo Fighters frontman previously said of the Hanukkah Sessions, “With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin and I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… We’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!”

In This Article: Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, Greg Kurstin, Mountain

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.