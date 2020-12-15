 Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Bob Dylan for Hanukkah Sessions Series - Rolling Stone
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Mark Fifth Night of Hanukkah With Bob Dylan Cover

Pair deliver a rollicking rendition of Mr. Zimmerman’s Blonde on Blonde classic, “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

For the fifth night of their Hanukkah Sessions series covering famous Jewish artists, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin dropped a rendition of a classic from Duluth, Minnesota’s own Robert Zimmerman (better known as Bob Dylan), “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35.”

The pair bashed out the rollicking Blonde on Blonde highlight on piano and drums, with Kurstin adding some harmonica during the overdubs. Grohl, for his part, channeled a bit of Dylan’s signature arid drawl as he bellowed the song, “I would not feel so all alone/Everybody must get stoned!”

“So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track: ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ by the immortal Bob Dylan!” Grohl and Kurstin wrote on Twitter.

Grohl and Kurstin launched their Hanukkah Sessions series last week with a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” (while Grohl isn’t Jewish, Kurstin is). They’ve followed it up with renditions of Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away.”

