Watch Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Cover Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin dropped a cover of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” on Thursday night. It’s the pair’s first release from their “The Hanukkah Sessions” series, which features a new cover song by a Jewish artist each night for the eight-day Festival of Lights.

In the clip, the pair perform together with Grohl at the mic delivering the song with a fitting growl. At one point, he drops one of his drumsticks, but doesn’t miss a beat before he’s recovered it and continues playing to complete their session.

“As the only Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest… known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego, known by others as Ad-Rock, Mike D, and MCA…known by their Imas and Abbas as Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch… Beastie Boys!,” Grohl captioned the video via the Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel.